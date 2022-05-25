sport, local-sport,

HE'S the man who pulled off one of greatest AFL tackles of all time, he's celebrated on AFL grand final day and now Shane Mumford is headed to Bathurst. At 199 centimetres Mumford forged a reputation as a skilled ruckman in the AFL, making his debut for Geelong before going on to represent the Sydney Swans and Greater Western Sydney Giants. It was as a Swan he won a premiership in 2012 - they prevailed over Hawthorn in a 10-point thriller - while his 2017 tackle on Geelong's Mitch Duncan was one of his highlights at GWS. He played 216 AFL games before retiring from playing, but he's still a GWS ambassador. It's in that capacity he will tour the Central West, including time in Bathurst next Tuesday. He will hold school programs at Bathurst West Public School and Holy Family Primary, plus attend a combined Bushrangers and Giants training session. Later on Tuesday he will stage a sportsperson's evening to share his stories of making it to the AFL, his career and now life after footy. AFL Central West's competition and development coordinator Casey White says his visit is a huge positive for the region. "With the limited face-to-face access that regions have had to elite players over the past few seasons, to have someone with Shane's involvement make the trip out mid-season is exciting," he said. READ MORE: Bathurst Bushrangers defeat Giants in second AFL Central West senior men's derby READ MORE: Zoe Peters shines as Bathurst Giants post biggest ever win over Bathurst Lady Bushrangers "Our local GWS Giants development squad will get a fantastic opportunity to learn from Shane at one of their sessions, something none of our previous squads have received. "They will have 45 minutes to receive coaching, discuss Shane's journey to the AFL, and prepare themselves for the next level of footy that they are aiming for." All up, his visit which also includes time in Orange and Dubbo, will see Mumford reach approximately 450 school children and 300 junior participants. Those interested in attending the sportsperson's night next Tuesday can book a free ticket by contacting the venue - the Dudley Hotel. Seats are limited to 100 and meals and drinks can be purchased at venue prices. The evening begins at 7pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/62616313-7f25-4499-b556-9c76f7d7e909.png/r20_18_288_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg