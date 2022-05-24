sport, local-sport,

SHE'S got speed and skill, she's got vision and versatility and Bathurst Giants talent Zoe Peters now also has a special best on ground award after her latest AFL Central West performance. Peters was judged the best player in Saturday's Indigenous round match with the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers, a contest the Giants won 16-13-109 to 3-1-19. Though Peters herself didn't add to the scoreboard, she certainly had a huge impact on the contest. "She had a quarter coming off the half back line which is definitely something different for our Zoe, but you can put her anywhere and she'll perform," Bathurst Giants skipper Katie Kennedy said. "She's a bloody machine. "She's just a natural and it just goes to show how progressive this youth girls program that we are running can be. She came across from soccer, not having played a lot of AFL before, and like she's now one of the best in the league. "She picked up a handful of votes in the league best and fairest last year and she's what? 18? It's pretty crazy to see how much she's developed. "She's just outstanding and she's a just a good chick too." Saturday's 90-point win is the biggest victory the Giants have posted over the Lady Bushrangers in their league history, restricting their rivals to just four scoring shots. By half-time the margin stood at 60 points and while the Lady Bushrangers showed heart in the third term - they booted two majors to the Giants' three - Kennedy's side rolled on. READ MORE: Giants women crush Orange Tigers by 128 points in AFL Central West READ MORE: New Giant Trindall Tara wants to set example for Wiradjuri women READ MORE: Thompson fires in her 50th, helps Giants down Lady Bushrangers It was an effort the captain was proud of, especially after the nervous opening minutes. "It's wild to have two 100-plus games in two weeks. We definitely weren't expecting it going into the game," she said. "When you verse Bushies, you never know what they're going to pull out. They're a pretty different team to last time we versed them, they had a couple of new girls and they warmed up on fire, they were loud and seemed pretty pumped up. "The first three minutes we were a little bit worried, they got a really good centre clearance and got it into their forward 50. "But as soon as we got it out of there, we almost kept it out of their forward 50 for the rest of the game. "We got on top of them after that pretty quickly." The Giants had seven goal scorers for the day, small forward Hailee Taylor the most success as she booted five majors. Angela Evans, Sonia Horn and Emily Thurlow were the Lady Bushrangers' goal kickers. Given Taylor designed the special Indigenous round jerseys the Giants women wore and organised many other aspects of the day, it was a fitting haul. "Hailee did an amazing job this year setting it all up. She's a proud Indigenous woman and we are 100 percent there to support her and support her culture," Kennedy said. "It was really cool to see everyone get around it, the Bushies were really supportive too. It's one round we will always celebrate ... we want to make a big deal out of it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

