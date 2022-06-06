Western Advocate

Bathurst council altering mowing services to address overgrown grass

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 6 2022 - 6:00pm
Overgrown grass continues to be a problem in Bathurst, with the council struggling to keep up.

THE overgrown grass epidemic is set to continue across the city, with Bathurst Regional Council not in a position to significantly increase its resources to tackle the problem.

