A WALKING path winding through West Bathurst is so overgrown with grass, residents are worried to use it. The path, which follows Booth Street, is a popular route for walkers and children, but Grant Barnes said the grass around the path is so long, he's worried about using it, saying the area is a haven for snakes. "In the past Bathurst Regional Council has done a great job mowing it, but for some reason, now the maintenance side of things is disgraceful," he said. "If you're walking up with a dog through here if a snake comes out bang, it will be gone, dead. "It's the same with a child. "I know I used to ride my bike along here, but I don't want to anymore. Look at it. Would you want to walk through here?" Mr Barnes said a lot of people use the path, especially during COVID lockdowns. "They want to get out and go for a relaxing walk and they can't along here," he said. He said the area has been like it for quite some time. "Last year the maintenance was every two months to be honest, it was pretty good last year." MAKING NEWS: But he said the wet summer has prevented normal maintenance. "It's a disgrace to see, Mount Panorama and Peace Park are well maintained. Here, it's just neglected." He said the area was a heavy populated residential area, and the path runs all the way up from the river. "It needs to be maintained better, along the same lines of the other areas that are on display," he said. He said the grass is so long one lady who lives nearby has taken upon herself to use her own ride on and mow sections of the area including a strip around a near-by playground. But he said it shouldn't be the responsibility of an individual to do council's work. Mr Barnes said the median strips down the centre of the road are equally as bad. "They are just the same," Mr Barnes said. "It's really a safety issue." A spokesperson for Bathurst Regional Council said the region's wet weather was behind the problem. The spokesperson said all of Bathurst's reserves, parks, open spaces areas and selected road reserves are on a permanent list for mowing maintenance activities, which are performed on an ongoing cyclic program, including the reserves, parks and open space areas in the vicinity of Stack Street and Windradyne area. They said the continued and relentless growth of grass has stretched council's resources to the limit over the past two seasons.

