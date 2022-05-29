news, local-news,

PLAYERS and supporters of Bathurst Bulldogs have come together to raise money for injured Orange Emus second grader Andrew Regan. More than $25,000 was raised on the Bulldogs memorial day, with all funds to be donated directly to Mr Regan and his family, the Emus player left an incomplete quadriplegic following a spinal injury sustained during a game of rugby union in April. Bulldogs president Phill Newton said it was pleasing to see the amount of support on the night for Regan. READ MORE: "We we're hoping to raise something between $15,000 to $20,000, so we did better than expected, which was great," he said. "It's amazing the generosity from people in the club, when you have something like what happened to Andrew and his family. It was overwhelming, really." Bulldogs raised the money by auctioning off special jerseys worn by the first grade team on memorial day. Mr Newton said Mr Regan is remaining extremely positive about his current diagnosis. "I've never met him, but I've heard he's a really positive guy," he said. "Talking to the Emus president [Jamil Khalfan], from day one he's been really positive about getting as well as he possibly can. It's really mind-boggling." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

