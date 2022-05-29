Kelso community celebrates National Reconciliation Week

news, local-news,

Members of the Bathurst community came out in strong numbers to acknowledge National Reconciliation Week (NRW) on Friday afternoon. NRW is held annually ever year from May 27-June 3, with Bathurst Regional Council hosting a range of activities at the Kelso Community Hub to mark the occasion with touch football, a library van visit and traditional Indigenous games. READ MORE: Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said NRW is an important occasion to acknowledge. "It's great to see the community back connecting after COVID, all the kids playing with some of the older people in our community," he said. "Bathurst Regional Council takes reconciliation seriously and it's all about tackling unfinished business and that's why we're having a game of football." Cr Taylor said NRW is important week on the Indigenous calendar. "It's important that we reconcile and build better relationships with one another."

