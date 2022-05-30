Western Advocate
Watch

Zoey Wade's long range goal gives Eglinton 1-0 Bathurst District Football ladies premier league win over CSU

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eglinton vs CSU. Video: ALEXANDER GRANT

SUNDAY'S Bathurst District Football women's first grade clash between Eglinton and CSU looked on paper to potentially be a top quality contest, and that's what spectators got.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.