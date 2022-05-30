Catholic school support staff are calling for pay parity and a fair go.
Bathurst Catholic teaching employees rallied on Friday, May 27, calling for better wages and staff shortages to be addressed.
It was not just teachers taking action but the support staff as well, with Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) general executive Kylie Booth-Martinez joining the strike to advocate for pay parity for support staff and Aboriginal education workers.
Ms Booth-Martinez said the mission for pay parity has been ongoing and she is advocating for equal salaries across the board for support staff.
"Without support staff, schools don't function. We're the quiet achievers in the background," Ms Booth-Martinez said.
"I've been looking at the Aboriginal education workers' pay parity compared to the department and we're around 20 per cent less in pay, which can work out anywhere up to at least eight dollars an hour difference.
"We're looking at levels of pay parity with certain support roles, raising with the department that we are a little bit behind."
In 2019, the NSW Government and Public Service Association (PSA) reached a deal that saw administrative and support staff in the public system receive a 19 per cent pay increase, to be implemented over a three year period.
IEU organiser Greg McKinney said they then requested an increase for members of the Catholic system and the employers weren't forthcoming.
Mr McKinney said they've had extensive interactions with the Catholic employer, calling for equal salaries.
With another major issue being staff shortages, an increase in wages would add more of an incentive for people to enter teaching as a profession.
Ms Booth-Martinez said the workload for both teachers and support staff continues to grow and the wages don't equate.
"We have to make the job look attractive for people to come and work in our system," she said.
"Why would I work in a Catholic system when I can go to the public system and get paid more?
"We want workplace equality, pay parity and looking to make sure that we're on the right level for our support staff."
Bathurst was one of 10 cities and towns to host a rally last Friday, with Catholic school staff across the state calling for action.
