Western Advocate
Watch

All staff members of Bathurst Catholic schools are calling for change

AR
By Amy Rees
Updated May 30 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Catholic teaching staff strike for improvements.

Catholic school support staff are calling for pay parity and a fair go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AR

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.