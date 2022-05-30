PANTHERS have continued their unbeaten start to the Bathurst Netball Association season with their fifth successive success, the latest of which came against Mana on Saturday.
The team completed the round one sweep of all five A grade opponents by taking down Mana 51-35 in the weekend's challenging wet conditions.
Advertisement
Despite the slippery conditions at John Matthews Sporting Complex the Panthers side had no problems stitching together fluid offence against a determined Mana lineup, always looking in control in the Indigenous round contest.
Panthers coach Di Coombes said it's been great to get consistent minutes of netball week to week, and that's leading to great performances on the court.
"It's been great getting them back together to play netball again after the last couple of years. We're just enjoying it at the moment," she said.
"We're lucky that we've taken on an extra players this year, so we have 11 now. Even with sickness and injuries we're able to put a strong team out there each week."
Coombes said her side did a great job at working their way into the game as they got to grips with the weather.
"We were a bit slow to get going. Everyone was a bit cautious because of all the rain in the first two quarters. We stuck to our game plan from half-time and then in the third quarter we got ourselves up by around 15 goals," she said.
"At half-time we changed a few things. We had Hope [Coombes] come on and our young shooters came on, which made our attacking end fast and dynamic."
Bulldogs Verdelho beat Superstars United 55-30 on Saturday to keep themselves within striking distance of Panthers.
Panthers (15 points) lead Bulldogs by two points, while the pair now have a four point break over the chasing bunch.
"We haven't had a chance to see Collegians yet, since they forfeited, and Bulldogs look strong. Those two sides should deliver great games when we play them, and that's what A grade is about," Coombes said.
"There's no one standout team at this stage. Everyone is in contention. Our results are a great confidence boost for us ... and I don't feel that we've hit our full strength yet."
Mana coach Catherine Welch was proud of her team's efforts on Saturday.
"We had quite a few players out. We had just six of our regular A grade players there ... and in those conditions it was a decent result against the top side. They didn't walk away from it feeling too deflated," she said.
"It was in the second quarter it started to rain, and it's always unpleasant playing in those conditions. Both teams played with a level of caution ... and it slowed the game down, but it was great that the rain wasn't pouring down the whole time.
"Every game our girls have played they're developing their game, increasing their skills and getting using to playing big girl netball in A grade. We're definitely looking at the long game for the whole season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.