IT'S been a challenging start to the new Bathurst Netball Association A grade season for Scots All Saints College, who remain on the hunt for their first win, but Saturday's game with Bulldogs Verdelho was by far their most encouraging result so far. SASC pushed Bulldogs all the way during a 54-48 loss and coach Michael Germech liked the consistency his team showed throughout the game. "Our team's about half and half new and returning players. The competition's really good this year. We're still looking for our first win and it's been a slow start to the year for us with disrupted training and different things on at school," he said. "We didn't start the season quite where I wanted us to be but Saturday was definitely our best game of the year so far. Everyone played really well and it was a great all round performance." It's the second time this season that Scots All Saints College have come close to taking their first win of the season after going down 43-40 to Superstars United. With the way the team's new and returning players are starting to gel together - and with how close they came to beating a competition front runner on the weekend - the Scots side will no doubt have their moments throughout the 2022 competition. Germech said that it was great to see his side retain a great level of positivity despite the result not going their way. "I think we're just delighted to be playing in a strong competition that challenges the girls," he said. "They were delighted with the result, even though they lost, because they knew that they played well. That's always uplifting." In Saturday's other game Superstars United picked up their second win of the season in a 54-42 win over Mana. Panthers claimed full points without taking to the court as Collegians Mystified were forced to forfeit their game. Through four rounds Panthers remain unbeaten, with 12 points, with Bulldogs close behind on 10. Superstars (eight) now move into third ahead of Collegians (seven).

