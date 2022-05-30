Western Advocate
Charles Sturt University economics professor forecasts more short-term toil with rising inflation, interest rates

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
May 30 2022 - 5:30am
A TOUGH FIX: Charles Sturt University economics Professor John Hicks says current inflation has been caused by supply constraints abroad.

A local economics expert is encouraging Bathurst residents to re-evaluate their household budgets to combat inflation and interest rates, both of which are expected to rise further despite the change of government.

