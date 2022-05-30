Western Advocate

Wild weather puts SES on alert

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated May 30 2022 - 9:53am, first published 8:00am
STRONG WINDS: A tree branch fell on a roof in Windradyne on Monday afternoon.

WILD winds and heavy rain resulted in a tree coming down in Kelso on Monday afternoon.

