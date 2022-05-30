Wild weather puts SES on alert

WILD winds and heavy rain resulted in a tree coming down in Kelso on Monday afternoon.
SES crews were called to Barega Place in Kelso to assist after a 20 metre pine tree came down in Monday afternoon's storm, which hit the city at around 3pm. It was one of several calls for assistance received by the SES across the Central West.
In other call-outs, a tree fell on a roof in Booth Street, Windradyne and a tree came down in Nelson Street, Raglan. A tree also fell in Frome Street, Raglan, falling on a parked car, while in Boyd Street, a tree fell on a carport and the side of a house.
Craig Ronan, Central West Regional Controller for the SES, said the SES had also been called out to two separate incidents in Orange.
MAKING NEWS:
He said with strong winds, snow and rain forecast for the region in upcoming days, the SES remained on high alert, and would remain so for the next few days.
"Hopefully, people have heard the warnings and stay safe."
He said with strong winds expected, people should pick up loose objects from around their house including items such as barbecue furniture.
The Bureau of Meteorology put out an update on this week's cold snap, saying the region can expect to see not only strong winds and rain, but snow in the Central Tablelands.
Snowfalls are predicted at 800m across the region.
Mr Ronan said anyone needing assistance should call the SES on 132 500.
