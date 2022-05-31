Western Advocate
Matt Archer notches up his 200th senior AFL Central West game for Bathurst Bushrangers

By Anya Whitelaw
May 31 2022 - 6:30am
BIG DAY: Matt Archer made his first grade debut for the Bushrangers in 2007 and on Saturday he notched up game 200.

THE Bathurst Bushrangers marked the 200 senior game milestone of co-coach Matt Archer in impressive fashion on Saturday, thumping the Orange Tigers 26-17-173 to 6-5-41.

