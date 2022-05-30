AFTER 56 consecutive games without loss, the Bathurst Giants' winning streak in the AFL Central West women's competition has finally come to an end.
Spurred on by a vocal home crowd in their Indigenous round match, the Dubbo Demons defeated the Giants 5-3-33 to 4-4-28.
Given the Giants had notched up triple figure scores over the previous fortnight in commanding victories against the Orange Tigers and Bathurst Lady Bushrangers, it was certainly a surprise loss.
However, Giants coach Liz Kennedy says she is not upset at seeing the impressive streak come to end.
"I am so not disappointed, I'm so proud of the girls who went up there, they played their absolute hearts out all day. So I'm certainly not disappointed, I'm not upset, it just goes to show the competition is alive and well," she said.
"It's a long way to Dubbo, all teams have to experience that and it's the same for them when they travel here, that's why it's important to try and take the win over there.
"We didn't do that, but onwards and upwards, at the end of the day it's just a game of sport.
"I mean I don't think we were under any pressure to win, we were just in a very fortunate position."
The Giants made the trip to Dubbo missing a number of their regulars, with an inexperienced back line and no substitutes.
But Kennedy was not offering that as an excuse.
She said the Demons simply outplayed her Giants, with two-time grand final best on ground medallist Emily Warner being outstanding.
"Probably inaccuracy cost us, we both had the same amount of shots on goal," Kennedy said.
"We kicked the first two goals of the game, they they kicked the next three then we kicked another goal - in the end we just couldn't get that last goal.
"It was a very even game, but Emily Warner just played out of her skin, she just sits back in defence and reads the play so well.
"Across the park all our girls were good, Dubbo was just better."
Molly McCrossin kicked two majors for the Giants, with Hailee Taylor and Olivia Johnston the other scorers.
McCrossin and Rosie Snare were players Kennedy singled out for praise.
"Molly got our players' player, I played her off the centre-half-forward line but she just ran and ran. She was up back, she was up front," the coach said.
"Rosie was our fullback, she normally plays centre-half-back or one of the back pockets, but she was amazing at fullback."
