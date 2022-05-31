Western Advocate

Strong interest from carriers to replace Rex airlines in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 31 2022 - 8:00am
INTEREST: Airlines have already indicated to council that they are willing to offer a regular Bathurst-Sydney service once Regional Express Airlines withdraws.

BATHURST Regional Council is on track to find a replacement carrier for Regional Express Airlines (Rex), which this week confirmed it would cease its Bathurst-Sydney service at the end of June.

