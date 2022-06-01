Western Advocate
Subscriber

New Bathurst Bulldog Poorsha Mcphillamy can't wait for showdown with Dubbo Kangaroos

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET'S GET PHYSICAL: New Bathurst Bulldogs Poorsha Mcphillamy lays a tackle on her Orange Emus rival. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

SHE'S only new to rugby union and as a member of the Bathurst Bulldogs' forward pack she's tasked with plenty of physical jobs, but Poorsha Mcphillamy wouldn't have it any other way.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.