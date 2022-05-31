DAMAGING winds which have seen large trees blown down across the city are expected to continue until at least Wednesday.
NSW SES Central West Regional Controller, Craig Ronan, said the SES were kept busy across the region overnight and expect call-outs for assistance to continue.
Advertisement
"We had a very busy night in Orange with lots of jobs up there," he said.
"We've had two jobs in Bathurst this morning, both of which were tree jobs, and a further eight call-outs in Bathurst overnight."
Mr Ronan said basically all jobs involved fallen trees, and he said he is expecting more to come.
"I'd suggest the way the winds are continuing we will continue to be busy for the next day," he said.
Mr Ronan said the winds are supposed to ease on Wednesday into Thursday as a high comes across.
READ MORE:
"It will still be cold, but we will see less wind as this high comes across, pushing the cold front up into Queensland," he said.
"At the moment, there isn't a lot of rain, it's mostly all wind; we're only getting the odd shower, and sleet. I'd be very surprised if there is no snow at Oberon or Black Springs."
Mr Ronan reminded people to secure any loose furniture and remain safe.
"Obviously don't go near powerlines, and if you do need help, call the SES on 132 500."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.