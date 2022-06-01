There's a fresh face about to join the Westpoint community and after two years of hard work, he can't wipe the smile off his face.
Firat Uyan is only days away from opening his first business, Kebab Prime, which is the latest addition to the Westpoint Shopping Centre complex at Windradyne.
After a long road and multiple delays, Mr Uyan is looking forward to finally opening his business to the community on Monday, June 6.
"I'm very excited for it and I'm happy that people are excited also, people come here and ask when we're opening," he said.
"I'm hoping that I can do something to make them happy, that's the most important thing, to make people happy."
Having managed kebab shops in Sydney, starting his own has been a goal of Mr Uyan's for quite some time and Bathurst seemed the perfect fit.
With Westpoint a growing complex in need of more cuisines, Mr Uyan decided it was the perfect place to begin his business venture.
He said the community is very supportive and friendly, and he is looking forward to getting to know more people through Kebab Prime.
"I wanted to open a nice business in a nice place and not just from the perspective of making money," he said.
"It's more like you serve the community and the community serves you and together you build a relationship."
Kebab Prime is taking a staggered approach to introducing it's menu, but will ultimately sell kebabs, shish kebabs, gozlemes, snack boxes, fish and chips, burgers and salads.
Initially though the focus will be on perfecting the kebabs and allow staff enough time to learn how to make each dish correctly.
"I want to make sure we are making things perfect before we introduce something else," Mr Uyan said.
In the final days before Kebab Prime officially opens, Mr Uyan will be putting the finishing touches on everything.
Finalising stock orders, training employees double checking all equipment is working correctly.
The store will be open seven days a week from 9am to 8pm initially.
Mr Uyan said this may change in the future depending on demand.
