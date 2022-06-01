Western Advocate
Bathurst's The Farmers Arms to host three-act metal gig on June 25

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 7:00am
Dubbo metal mainstays Extractor [left] will be joined by seasoned Sydney group Hazmat [top right] and Newcastle's Age of Innocence [bottom right] for an upcoming gig at The Farmers Arms on June 25.

After 60-odd heavy metal fans piled into Bathurst's The Farmers Arms in April, a second live metal event will return later in June featuring a brutal three-act bill.

