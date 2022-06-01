IN addition to causing havoc on our roads, the region's cold snap is also causing headaches at police stations across Chifley's Police District, which have been inundated with phone calls about road closures.
Inspector David Abercrombie said stations in the command have been inundated with calls from people asking about road closures, which potentially ties up phone lines in an emergency.
Inspector Abercrombie said if people want information on road closures, they should look at the Livetraffic.com website which provides live updates on the status of road closures.
He said if you're looking for information on road closures the police station should not be your first port of call; with the website providing up to date information on road closures across not only in our region, but across the state.
With the region currently experiencing alpine conditions, the command's 'snow phone' an automated service directing people who call the station for updates on road closures to Livetraffic.com has been activated, freeing up phone lines into stations across the command.
Inspector Abercrombie said calls for road closure information to the Bathurst Police Station "were a huge problem", which often occurs when the region experiences a cold snap.
On Wednesday morning, the Great Western Highway was closed following a truck crash in the early hours of the morning, with the highway remaining closed in both directions until the early afternoon.
