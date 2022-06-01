Western Advocate

Police urge community to check Livetraffic.com for road updates

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEP THE PHONE LINES FREE: Police are asking people to check Livetraffic.com for updates on road closures, not call police stations, and congest phone lines.

IN addition to causing havoc on our roads, the region's cold snap is also causing headaches at police stations across Chifley's Police District, which have been inundated with phone calls about road closures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.