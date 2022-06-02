Western Advocate

Bathurst's King's Antiques marks Queen's platinum jubilee

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROYAL OCCASION: Judy King from King's Antiques with a window homage to the Queen's seven decades on the throne. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 060122cjubilee

THERE'S a display fit for the Queen in a George Street shopfront.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.