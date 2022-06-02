THERE'S a display fit for the Queen in a George Street shopfront.
Martin and Judy King of King's Antiques are letting purple reign in the windows of the business in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebration this weekend.
"We love a theme and our windows are quite famous in Bathurst - every time there's something on, we do a different display," Mrs King said.
"So for the Queen's platinum jubilee, 70 years, we had to note that - because we specialise in English furniture, English china, and Martin is English."
Mrs King said Australians might no longer all be monarchists, "but I think most people are Elizabethans".
The display features royal memorabilia from the Queen's visit to Australia in 1954, a Beefeater apron and a Bushells tin from the Queen's coronation.
"This weekend is the jubilee celebrations in England - the Trooping of the Colour, the pageant, the service at St Paul's - so I had to have it [the display] done for this weekend," Mrs King said.
"I'll leave it until the end of next week and then we'll do our Winter Festival window."
While her husband is a proud Englishman, Mrs King said a republic will come to Australia.
"But we will still be part of the Commonwealth," she said. "And we'll still be able to read about George and Charlotte and Louis in the Women's Weekly.
"We don't have to give that up."
