The Majellan Bowling Club has been a proud community institution since the 1970s and this Saturday, the club will celebrate their 50th anniversary.
What started as an initiative of Bathurst's Catholic Younger Set [CYS] to create a family-oriented sporting club has since grown into a 209-member strong club hosting five bowling meets a week, as well as regular functions at their Keppel Street premises.
The club will mark 50 years since the club's founding [June 1, 1972] with a dinner on Saturday night, as well as a bowls day on Sunday.
Majellan women's vice-president Sue Murray said the event will acknowledge members past and present, as well as the club's contributions to the local community.
"There will be two foundation members in attendance- Frank Farrell and Neville Dawson- and we have also invited the wives of other foundation members who have passed on," Ms Murray said.
"We're very proud of the fact the club has lasted 50 years considering the club is entirely volunteer-based, from the greenkeepers and gardeners to cleaners and people behind the bar."
Around 100 people are expected to attend the club's 50th anniversary dinner.
Ms Murray said the club's logo depicts their family-oriented attitude.
"There were four bowling clubs in Bathurst when Majellan first opened, and now there's only two, so we're proud to have stood the test of time," she said.
Majellan women's president Leonie McGarry said the club's membership numbers have doubled in the last two years.
"We're quite happy with this considering our club is not exactly out in the open. The club is certainly a hidden treasure," Ms McGarry said.
"With that said, the club does rely on functions to keep us going financially, because that's where the money is these days."
On the bowling greens, the club has seen success in 2022, with both the Women's Pennants and Open Gender Pennants side reaching the state titles.
"We got trips to Foster and Maitland, which was a great opportunity for the club to build its reputation in the state arena," Ms Murray said.
Ms Murray said the aim of the club for the next few years is to work towards the club's sustainability.
"Lawn bowls is an ideal activity for people to improve their physical and mental health," she said.
"We've got people in their late-eighties who are still able to compete in a sport. There's no other sport where that can apply.
"A lot of our members are ladies who have lost their husbands and live alone, so for them, this club is their web of friendship.
"With that said, we'll have to look at getting younger bowlers in eventually, as is the passage of time."
The club has recently undergone a slew of renovations, including a repaint and the installation of new carpet.
The club also facilitates a team in the Bathurst Darts Association: the Majellan Maulers [formerly the Commo's].
