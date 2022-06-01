Western Advocate
Our Places

Bathurst's Majellan Bowling Club to celebrate 50th anniversary on Saturday

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 1 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majellan Bowling Club members Pauline Clark, Sue Murray and Leonie McGarry getting ready for the club's 50th anniversary. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

The Majellan Bowling Club has been a proud community institution since the 1970s and this Saturday, the club will celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.