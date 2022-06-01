GETTING out of the wind on a bitterly cold evening - it sounded like a good idea to Anthony Frisby and in the end it was to prove key to his success at the Bathurst Paceway.
In the gig behind $1.60 favourite Our George Boston in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1,730 metres) on Wednesday, and the wind gusts clocked at 40km/hr, Frisby knew it was less than ideal to be facing the breeze.
That's what Our George Boston was doing as they headed down the back straight, but with some 500m to go Frisby was able to find a windbreak.
It came in the form of Bernie Hewitt's Laurie Dee.
"It was really windy up the back, it was terribly windy, but it worked out nice. We got a bit of cover around the corner for a couple of hundred metres and freshened him back up," Frisby said.
"I really wasn't keen sitting where I was, but that was the way it landed. But when I got on back of Bern's and got that bit of a breather, it worked out perfectly for me."
With a win and two second placings from his last three starts, the three-year-old Betting Line x Whispering Lass gelding trained by Anthony's father Chris Frisby had been in handy touch.
But from a barrier six draw on Wednesday night, Our George Boston found himself with some work to do early.
While Hewitt's Laurie Dee managed to punch through from barrier five and cross for the lead, Our George Boston had to work two and three wide before settling in the death seat.
Our George Boston sat three-quarters of a length off the pace and while the first half was not a particularly quick 61.2 seconds, without cover Frisby's hope wasn't getting an easy trip.
So when Desmond, who had sat in the trail behind Laurie Dee, began to fade, Frisby saw his chance. With 500m to go he ducked in behind Laurie Dee.
He stayed there until the 200m mark before peeling out and allowing Our George Boston to mark his charge.
Our George Boston had the lead with some 120m to go and went to win by 3m over Tulhurst Terror ($31) in a 1:58.9 mile rate.
"They only got home in 29, he only did what he had to do, but he sprints home pretty nice. He done everything right," Frisby said.
"He is going good, his last four starts he hasn't missed a cheque. His last two starts it was probably just the draw that got him beat with good horses on the inside of him. That's the way it goes, we got it this week."
Frisby is now hoping that a bit of luck goes the way of another of their team who is campaigning in the warmer weather of Queensland.
On Saturday night Aphorism will line up in the Group 3 The Flashing Red Discretionary Handicap. It will be run over 2,647 metres and feature a standing start.
Shane Sanderson will have driving duties for Team Frisby.
"He [Sanderson] drove him last week and done a good job, he stepped really good last week and went really nice," Frisby said.
"He came fifth but only got beaten by a couple of metres. Hopefully he jumps well again."
It will be start 109 for the stable veteran, who has to contend with a 10m handicap in a race which also features Hewitt's duo Make Mine Memphis and The Mustang.
