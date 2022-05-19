sport, local-sport,

TRY and find the lead early, aim to get an easy first half and sprint home for victory. It was a simple game plan for Amanda Turnbull in Wednesday night's Group 1 TAB Regional Championships Western Final (2,260 metres) at Bathurst Paceway and the trainer-driver was able to execute it to perfection with her favourite Lyrical Genius. Lyrical Genius ($1.85 favourite) led from start to finish in the third edition of the $100,000 final, holding off Ballerini ($3.60, Bernie Hewitt) and Turnbull's stablemate Beale Street ($13, Isobel Ross). The $54,000 first prize instantly doubled Lyrical Genius' career earnings. Turnbull said it was great to have the race being run on her terms, just as she'd hoped for. "It was definitely great [to have it my way]. I was hoping it would be that way with a couple of good ones drawn on the back row. It worked out perfect," she said. "He relaxed so good early and then he just sped it up himself." Turnbull said the right version of her four-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding turned up on Wednesday night. "He's a funny horse. He's so mad but he can be pretty lazy too," she said. "He won't let them past him though if he can keep seeing them. Once they didn't come at him quick I knew that he would keep going." Punters hammered Lyrical Genius into odds-on favouritism in the minutes leading up to the race and they would have been feeling confident with the way the opening stages of the race was round. Lyrical Genius found the front with relative ease from gate two, crossing stablemate Beale Street before the first turn. Bernie Hewitt's Dukkah (Doug Hewitt) calmly fell in behind Beale Street after starting on the inside of the back row, while Ballerini was left fighting the breeze. Ballerini was still racing three back alongside Eagle Commander after the turn and would eventually draw up alongside the second-placed Beale Street as the field received the bell. Lyrical Genius had enjoyed a comfortable opening quarter of 32.1 and barely turned up the pace during a 30.1 second quarter, leaving plenty in reserve for the run home. Turnbull cranked up the pace across the back straight and began to fracture the field with the increased speed, running 27.8 for quarter three. Ballerini, Beale Street and Dukkah were the only three horses able to stay in the vicinity of Lyrical Genius as the field made their way onto the home stretch. Despite having battled the breeze all the way Ballerini was able to slowly take some ground away from Lyrical Genius, but didn't have enough track left to make the catch. Lyrical Genius held on to win by 2.9 metres. Beale Street was a further head away in third, with Dukkah ($12) running on for fourth another length behind. Eagle Commander ($81, Nathan Hurst) was the best of the rest another eight metres away. The winning mile rate was 1:59.3. The win took Lyrical Genius' career record to eight wins and six minor placings from 20 starts. Bernie Hewitt has now placed in all three editions of the race without winning, finishing third in 2020 with Make Mine Memphis and runner-up last year with Crazy Shippo. Wednesday night also saw the running of the $15,000 consolation event, which was taken out by Camanchi Warrior in a minor upset. Camanchi Warrior ($8, Nathan Turnbull) also led all the way the the consolation race but the event came right down to the line as Bernie Hewitt's pair Ryans Gangster and Iamajoyride both finished within a neck. It was another unlucky moment for Hewitt who filled out positions two through to five in the consolation race.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/2ef2e049-fe8b-4308-b52c-db9fa77a60cf.JPG/r1002_654_5518_3206_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg