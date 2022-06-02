Western Advocate
Subscriber

Nathan Smith, Tim Hunter, Hugh Templeton all firing inside 50 for Bathurst Bushrangers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHARP SHOOTERS: Hugh Templeton, Nathan Smith and Tim Hunter have kicked 50 goals between them for the Bushrangers so far this season.

WHAT'S more dangerous than facing one Bushranger who is a sharp shooter? How about a gang of them?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.