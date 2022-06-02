WHAT'S more dangerous than facing one Bushranger who is a sharp shooter? How about a gang of them?
While the 2022 AFL Central West season is still only in its infancy, it's clear to see the Bathurst Bathurst's men tier one side has a formidable forward line.
The return of Tim Hunter after injury sidelined him in 2021 and the addition of Nathan Smith and Hugh Templeton to the Bushrangers' roster has come as a big boost.
Last Saturday the trio booted 19 majors between them to help the Bushrangers to a commanding 26-17-173 to 6-5-41 win over the Orange Tigers.
Come this Saturday against the Dubbo Demons, they'll again be a huge threat.
"It's just great having three targets, as a coach I've never really had a forward target, it's more been having a few midfielders rotate down there to plug the holes," Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said.
"Now they've all sort of come at once, it makes us hard to match up on. The guys are really good too, they've got a good system where it's not just one guy who plonks themselves there but they rotate and it gives them the chance to push up the ground."
While Archer has finished as the league's leading scorer more than once since making her senior debut, he is relishing having such a strong combination inside 50 to deploy.
Smith has kicked 29 goals across his five appearances for the club, his best effort a bag of eight majors.
But if an opposition decide to double-tag Smith, it will create more chances for Hunter and Templeton.
Last season Templeton kicked 11 goals for the Marrar Bombers in the Farrer League, from five games as a Bushranger he's got 12.
As for Hunter, his tally stands at nine majors.
"We've got three targets there, Nathan's obviously been awesome this year, having Tim back is great and we've got Hugh Templeton at centre-half-forward as well - if he could kick straight he'd probably be up there as well with Nath," Archer laughed.
"You just look up and it doesn't matter which one you go to, you're a pretty good chance of getting a mark inside 50 which, as a midfielder, is great.
"Your kick doesn't have to be perfect, is just has to be out in front to advantage."
The undefeated Bushrangers have scored 581 points this season - more than any other senior side in the AFL Central West competition.
Hunter, Smith and Templeton have played a big role in that, but they are being aided by the good form of their fellow Bushrangers.
The Bushrangers' back line have shut down their rivals, the halfback line has fed ball to the midfielders, they've been good in the ruck, and the half forward operators have delivered a constant stream of inside 50s.
Archer is enjoying the vibe amongst the playing group, but knows they need to maintain their efforts.
Just as the Bushrangers had a big win last Saturday, so too did their latest rivals Dubbo.
The Demons crushed the Bathurst Giants by 107 points and will be eager to close the eight-point gap between themselves and the Bushrangers on the ladder.
The Dubbo side will also be eager to do better than their 87-29 loss to the Bushrangers in round three.
"It's been good, we are trying to tell the guys we are in a high patch at the moment, so let's try and extend it as long as possible," Archer said.
"But there's still a long way to go and you never know what's going to happen. We've just got to treat every game on it's merits."
Opening bounce in Saturday's match at George Park 2 will be at 2.15pm.
