Warning from health district about COVID text message scam

A TEXT message that asks the receiver to click on a link to get a free COVID test kit is a scam, according to the Western NSW Local Health District.
A Bathurst man told the Western Advocate last week that he had received one of the text messages, which told him he had been identified as a close contact of a person with COVID and directed him to a form which asked for a number of personal details.
He didn't go any further because he said the text message was too suspicious to be believed.
Western NSW Local Health District says it has been made aware of "scam text messages claiming to be the Department of Health, and other government agencies".
The health district says those who receive one of the text messages should not open it and should ensure not to click on any links.
"If you get a suspicious text message, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and report the scam," the health district said.
The Federal Government's Scamwatch has more information on COVID-19 scams.
