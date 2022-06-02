Western Advocate
Business

Locally-owned family business making its way through the generations

AR
By Amy Rees
June 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bedwells Feed Barn has been providing Bathurst with a large range of animal products for around 30 years, and the close-knit, family-run operation is proud of how far its come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AR

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.