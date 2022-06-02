Bedwells Feed Barn has been providing Bathurst with a large range of animal products for around 30 years, and the close-knit, family-run operation is proud of how far its come.
Local resident Chris Frisby began the business in 1992, then sold it in 1995 and moved the family to Queensland.
Five years later, the Frisby family returned to Bathurst and bought back the business located at the bottom end of Keppel Street.
Fast forward to December 2021 and the time had come for son Anthony to take the reins from his parents, with the help of his wife Caite.
"We always toyed with the idea but I didn't know if dad was ready to let go," Mr Frisby said.
"I think it would have been this time last year and we put it to him and he said 'yeah, I'm happy to do that'."
After eight months organising the transfer of ownership, the young couple have hit the ground running thanks to their loyal customers and staff.
"We've got such good staff that nothing's really changed, Kate's [Campbell] still the manager and we still have the same staff," Ms Frisby said.
"Both Judy and Chris have been super supportive and very helpful."
Growing up with the business, Mr Frisby recalls the move from the premises on Keppel Street to the former Devro shed on Vale Road as a very significant part of Bedwells' growth.
He said when they first showed the shed to his mum and Ms Campbell, their response was, 'there's no way this will work'.
After months gutting the shed and starting from scratch, December 11, 2017, marked the move to the new Bedwells Feed Barn premises.
"What it is now, to what it was, is extraordinary," Mr Frisby said.
Bedwells prides itself on offering quality products and quality service, making sure all of their loyal customers feel like family.
With a store at Wallerawang as well, the business not only stocks a range of pet and farm animal feeds, but the shop features a large saddlery with gear and equipment for horses and riders, a number of vitamins and supplements, and other supplies.
Ms Frisby said the business has been such a big part of their lives and she hopes Bedwells continues to be part of the community for many years to come.
"We are a family and we like to look after other families as well," she said.
