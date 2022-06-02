Western Advocate

Mat Rue to race at Dubbo after Karloo Louie victory at Bathurst

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 2 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROMISING: Mat Rue and Karloo Louie followed up a win at Dubbo with more success at Bathurst. Photo: COFFEE PHOTOGRAPHY AND FRAMING

BATHRUST driver Mat Rue has a long association with trainer Barry Lew, but combining to win back-to-back events with rising star Karloo Louie has been particularly sweet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.