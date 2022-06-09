With donation bins no longer operational in the shopping centre carparks and the Bathurst Salvation Army store still out of action, locals are reminded there's other options for donating clothes this winter.
The Bathurst Community Op Shop and the local Vinnies store are still accepting donations and with winter predicted to be cold and wet, there's plenty of people in need of warm clothes.
Bathurst Community Op Shop volunteer manager Bobby Bourke said they have an abundance of clothes in their sheds and people in need of some are always welcome to stop by.
While most of the clothes have a $1 price tag attached to help cover costs, those who can't afford to pay aren't asked to.
Blankets, sheets, furniture and other items are also available at very low prices.
"We have good volunteers who go through and make sure the clothes aren't stained, ripped or torn," Mr Bourke said.
"Anyone can come here and get clothes for nothing, if they can't afford $1 then they've got it for nothing.
"People come off the street and say 'I need a jacket' or 'I need this' and I'd rather just give it to them."
Recycling clothes not only helps people in need but is beneficial for the environment.
With the local Op Shop receiving so many donations, Mr Bourke said council does a great job accepting the overload, with a contractor coming from Penrith to ensure the clothes are recycled.
"At least I know they're going somewhere else. If they go into landfill, they take up a lot of space and that's what you don't want," he said.
"We're keeping clothes out of landfill and on people's backs."
In addition to providing locals with clothes and other items, the Op Shop also has a washing machine and bathroom facilities for locals to utilise.
Frozen meals for people are also available and Mr Bourke said they have regulars stop in on their way home.
"There's people who don't eat well and they know they can pick up a frozen meal, put it in a microwave and they've got something to eat," he said.
Volunteers are at the Op Shop at least five days a week while Vinnies accepts donations from Tuesday to Saturday between 8.30am and 12pm.
