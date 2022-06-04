Western Advocate
Subscriber

Tikiko Noke is the difference at Parkes defeats CSU in New Holland Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 5 2022 - 2:52am, first published June 4 2022 - 9:00am
HARD GRIND: Maurice Otutaha and his CSU team-mates showed improvement, but couldn't upset Parkes on their home soil. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

THE barnstorming Tikiko Noke - he's the 'man mountain' who CSU coach Dave Conyers conceded was the key difference for Parkes in Saturday's New Holland Cup clash.

