THE barnstorming Tikiko Noke - he's the 'man mountain' who CSU coach Dave Conyers conceded was the key difference for Parkes in Saturday's New Holland Cup clash.
While CSU trailed by 12 points at half-time, Conyers felt they were still in hunt to upset Parkes at Pioneer Oval.
But the Boars then injected Noke into the contest. He scored three tries and Parkes emerged 48-27 victors.
"He was in the Fijian World Cup squad, the bloke was like 120 kilos, he came on at half-time and scored three tries, we couldn't stop him, he was a man mountain," Conyers said.
"He's running at 70 kilo string bean students, we couldn't stop him.
"We were pretty competitive up until then. We turned with the wind and they've got sort of a downhill field for the second half, but they brought two big guys on and they just bumped our little guys off, we just couldn't tackle them."
While Conyers' men had posted a one-point win over the defending premiers earlier in the season, that win had come at University Oval.
On Saturday it was Parkes who held the home ground advantage and the Boars also had a big old boys' day crowd cheering them on.
CSU went into the match missing flyhalf Ethan Cusick, who had to study for exams, which forced yet another back line reshuffle. Lachlan Conyers lined up in the number 10 jumper and Luke Trott came into the first XV as fullback.
David Serukai was also a late inclusion at inside centre.
"We haven't even come close to having the same side two weeks in a row, that's what hurting us ... it just doesn't gel, it makes it really tough," Conyers said.
Despite the changes, CSU made a solid start to the clash.
While stringing together phases has been an issue over the past fortnight, in the opening 40 minutes they worked through five or more consecutive phases on four occasions.
Campbell Morris and scrumhalf Jordy O'Shea both scored and while trailing 24-12 at half-time, the CSU players felt like they were in the contest.
In the second half they still added to their tally with Trott, Conyers and front rower Lachie Buckton scoring, but in the main Parkes controlled possession.
With that amount of ball, CSU couldn't run them down.
"We played alright in patches, but they had a couple of big blokes and just controlled the ball and we couldn't get any ball. That was the end of it," Conyers said.
"They just kept it in tight and played off the rucks and we couldn't get the ball off them, they were just too good."
The positive for Conyers was that it was an improved showing for CSU and they secured a bonus point for the third consecutive week.
"The first thing I said to them in the dressing rooms after was that it was an improvement, we hung onto the ball a lot better and built some phases and played a lot more as a team," Conyers said.
"So that was a real positive out of the game, we just didn't get enough points to win it.
"But we scored five tries so that's not a bad effort and we get a bonus point."
