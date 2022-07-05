A NEW subdivision in Eglinton will acknowledge servicemen with a connection to Bathurst, some of whom were killed in action.
The 221-lot subdivision was approved by Bathurst Regional Council in 2018 and included plans for the construction of six new public roads.
Four years later, council has received a proposal to name the roads, which it has supported.
The first of the six roads is set to be named Jardine Drive after Thomas Arthur Jardine, who was born in Bathurst in December 1876.
He served in World War One and returned to Australia on July 13, 1919.
Road two of the subdivision is proposed to be named Mayberry Crescent, in honour of Bathurst-born Robert Alfred Mayberry.
He was killed in action on October 3, 1918 in Mont St Quentin, France during World War One.
Norman John Dulhunty is set to be honoured with the naming of road three, to be known as Dulhunty Drive.
He was killed in action at 26 years old while fighting in France during World War One.
Road four is set to be named Hoskins Crescent after Mr G.H. Hoskins, who was one of the two committee members who made a decision in 1926 to build the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon in Kings Parade.
Harold Augustus Randolph Atkins would be honoured through the naming of road five as Atkins Drive.
He was killed in action on July 23, 1916 in Pozieres, Somme Sector, France.
Finally, road six is proposed to be named Ovens Drive after James Morton Ovens, who also served during the first world war.
The naming proposal was put on public exhibition following council's May meeting.
If no submissions or objections are received, council's general manager will proceed with the formal naming of the roads.
In addition to these six roads in Eglinton, council has also considered the naming of a new road in Kelso as Stait Drive.
The road would be named after John Alexander Stait, also known as Jack or J.A., a prominent earth moving contractor and grazier.
He was also a Rotarian and successfully stood for Bathurst City Council in 1980, allowing him to make further contributions to Bathurst.
He died in 2016.
It was initially hoped that the road could be named 'Jack Stait Drive', however the Geographic Names Board advised that the name would not be supported given its similarity to, and close proximity to, the existing road known as Jacks Close.
Other variations were considered, but also didn't meet the rules.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
