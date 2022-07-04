After two tough years battling COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are set to be hit by a financial boost thanks to the Bathurst Winter Festival.
Running from July 2-17, the Bathurst Winter Festival will be operating, which is set to bring visitors from all across the region, state and beyond to the city.
In turn, it's set to provide a boost to the local economy by more than $1.5 million according to Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor.
"Economic wise, the Bathurst Winter Festival will bring $1.5 million into the economy," he said.
"It will also bring just short of $1 million into household income too.
"I was in the hospitality industry for 23 years and I've noticed this event brings people from out of town. We're looking at people from all over NSW and Australia to come here.
"That overflows into other hospitality industries; our restaurants, hotels, accommodation.
"We had 15,000 in the last Brew and Bite when it wasn't under restrictions. We're just encouraging people to come down and enjoy it. It's the school holidays, so there's no excuse. "
Cr Taylor said over 3000 tickets have been sold for the ice rink across the course of the entire festival, with about 60 per cent being bought by people outside of Bathurst.
"There's been over 3500 tickets sold for the ice skating and we've been told 60 per cent of that is from out of town," he said.
"I reckon we'll sell up to 5000 tickets. We're just looking forward to getting back after the past couple of years being restricted."
For more information on the Bathurst Winter Festival or to purchase ice skating tickets, visit the website www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au.
