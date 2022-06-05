Western Advocate

Craig Lowndes to race Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry with rookie Declan Fraser

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANOTHER HUNTING TRIP: It's been confirmed Craig Lowndes will make his 29th Bathurst 1000 start in the #888 wildcard entry.

HE'S no longer a full-time member of the Supercars grid, but Craig Lowndes' expectations for this year's Bathurst 1000 are the same as always - he wants a podium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.