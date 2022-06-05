A CONTRACT extension, an impressive performance in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final and now a trip to Auckland - it's been a big week for Tom Hooper.
The Bathurst talent and his ACT Brumbies team-mates are the sole Australian side left in contention for this year's Super Rugby Pacific crown after a come from behind 35-25 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
The Brumbies were 22-15 down at half-time and when a penalty goal after the break increased the margin to 10, Hooper and his team-mates looked destined to end their campaign with a fourth consecutive loss.
However, the Brumbies rallied against their Wellington rivals and booked a spot in the semi-finals.
The match was Hooper's fifth as a member of the Brumbies' starting XV and the 1.9 metre lock certainly delivered.
The Bathurst talent led the tackle count for the Brumbies with 13, he won a line-out and he ranked second in terms of metres gained for his side with 31 from eight carries.
He played a key role in many of the Brumbies' phase attacks as well, coach Dan McKellar saying he "came out with some big plays".
It was a performance which highlighted why the 21-year-old was given a contract extension to remain with the Brumbies until 2024 earlier in the week.
"I'm going to be here for two years and couldn't be happier," Hooper said after signing.
"I've truly loved every minute of it and on top of that, the Brumbies is the best place for me to develop my game, so it was an easy decision.
"Coming into HQ with a good bunch of boys who also happen to be world class players just makes you want to get better and better and after ticking off a few goals, I'm excited to continue working hard in any role for the team."
Saturday's quarter-final was Hooper's 16th appearance for the Brumbies.
He made his debut last year against the Crusaders, while his starting debut came in round four this season when ACT posted a 36-17 win over the Rebels.
McKellar said retaining Hooper - Brumby number 237 - was important for the club.
"At a young age, his professionalism and commitment to nailing detail is really impressive, and I think over the past 12 months that has really shown in his performances on the field and in training," he said.
"You always want to see guys like that succeed and I believe as Hoops matures and gets more and more minutes at this level, that work ethic will turn him into an even more important player for the Brumbies."
Having beaten a New Zealand-based side in a play-off match for the first time since 2014, the Brumbies now face another Kiwi powerhouse.
They'll battle the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.
Whether or not Hooper retains his spot in the starting line-up remains to be seen, with Rob Valetini set to return from a hamstring injury.
The Brumbies' most recent clash with the Blues came in rounds 14, Hooper and his team-mates suffering a 21-19 loss. The Bathurst product made 27 metres from nine carries and and 19 tackles in that clash.
