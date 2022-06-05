Western Advocate
Tom Hooper signs contract extension, impresses in ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final win

By Anya Whitelaw
June 5 2022 - 10:30pm
EXCITING TIMES: After signing a contract extension with the ACT Brumbies last week, Tom Hooper led their tackle count in the quarter-final win over the Hurricanes. Photo: KEEGAN CARROLL

A CONTRACT extension, an impressive performance in the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final and now a trip to Auckland - it's been a big week for Tom Hooper.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

