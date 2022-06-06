Western Advocate
Collegians FC claim 2-1 win over Panorama FC Black in Bathurst District Football men's premier league

By Alexander Grant
June 6 2022 - 2:00am
COLLEGIANS FC have kept in touch with the top teams of the Bathurst District Football men's premier league competition following a 2-1 win on Sunday, while their opponent Panorama FC Black remain on the hunt for their first win of the season.

