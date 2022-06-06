COLLEGIANS FC have kept in touch with the top teams of the Bathurst District Football men's premier league competition following a 2-1 win on Sunday, while their opponent Panorama FC Black remain on the hunt for their first win of the season.
The boys in sky blue got themselves out to a 2-0 advantage thanks to a goal from Mitch Brearley 10 minutes before half-time and a successful Nick Press free kick after the break.
Panorama kept their hopes of an upset alive when Brad Campbell scored off a deflected save inside the last eight minutes of the match but Collegians held on to a one goal gap.
Panorama's Beau Yates was proud of the effort the team showed against a team who entered the weekend sitting third on the ladder.
"It was pretty end-to-end. Both teams attacked pretty well and there were a lot of chances," he said.
"We pushed pretty hard over the last eight minutes to try and snatch a late equaliser but it wasn't to be."
Yates said the Black side has been knocking on the door of success for a while but they've struggled to find that breakthrough moment.
"I'd say our team's been unlucky not to chalk up a win and we had a forfeit loss last week in Lithgow, so I don't think last place with zero points is reflective of how we've been playing
"We have had three draws but the points from those are gone because of [the forfeit]. We've been playing well and doing some good stuff, it's just been hard getting the same players on the paddock each week.
"It's been a bit of a lucky dip each week with what we'll have for numbers but the boys have been trying hard."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
