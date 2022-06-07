SURREAL - that is how Bathurst Giants coach Mark Kennedy described the experience of watching AFL great Lenny Hayes in action for his side on Saturday.
While the Giants pulled off the biggest coup in AFL Central West history when signing Hayes prior to the opening bounce of season 2022, it took until round six for his schedule to allow him to pull on the orange and charcoal colours.
Advertisement
The presence of the man who played 297 games for St Kilda lifted his new team-mates. They duly posted a 17-15-117 to 9-6-60 win over AFL Central West men's tier one rivals the Orange Tigers.
Though it was just the second time Hayes had laced up his boots for a game since retiring from the AFL midway through season 2014, the class of the 42-year-old was clear to see.
"Since he's retired he's played one game, it was down in Tasmania, and it was cold and wet and he said he struggled a bit for that game. Then when I looked at the forecast for our game and I knew it was going to be cold and wet I thought 'Oh no'," Kennedy said.
"But he played really well, he's still got it. He did the classic and sold candy at one stage in the forward line, it was like watching his highlight reel back.
"It was a really special day for us to have someone of that calibre running around. Just to have him on the paddock and directing the guys was fantastic.
"It was sort of surreal to see him out there."
As Kennedy pointed out, it was bitterly cold as the players ran out onto George Park 1.
But the chance to watch Hayes in action drew plenty of spectators.
While Hayes carved out his reputation as one of the best midfielders in the AFL, he started in the forward pocket for the Giants.
He played all but the final five minutes of the match and added a pair of majors to the Giants' tally.
Hayes' class then showed off the field after the game as he chatted to players and fans and enjoyed a moment with his family.
"He pushed up the ground a couple of times and influenced the play and ended up in the back line when needed. It was just up to him where he wanted to go," Kennedy said.
"After the game some of the Orange Tigers came and got photos and he did really rap a couple of Orange players.
Advertisement
"To me the best part of the day was watching him make time after the game to have a kick with his boys. His legs were done ... but for him to still go out and have a kick with his two boys, for me that made the day. That's what footy is all about.
"From everything he said he really enjoyed the game. He was running around with a grin on his face and said later on it was great to get out and have a kick.
"We just wanted him to come and have a kick and enjoy his footy, and I think he did that. He's keen to have a couple more games at the end of the season when he can."
While Hayes' debut for the Giants was the main talking point, it wasn't the only thing that contributed to a special day for the Bathurst club.
Having suffered two heavy defeats in the past fortnight, Kennedy's roster benefited from some key inclusions.
The Giants led by 12 points at the first change and at half-time it was still game on as the hosts held a 50-34 advantage.
Advertisement
But after the long break the momentum really swung in favour of the Giants.
"To be honest it was pretty close up until about just after half-time and then we just sort of clicked and the guys really turned it on," Kennedy said.
"Just getting that run off the back line, Nic Broes had a day out, he played really well and it's good to have him back, and we just ran away with it.
"We've still got a couple to come back, we still had a couple missing for that game, so as I said last week, don't write us off yet."
Broes picked up joint players' player alongside Hayes, Jacob Molkentin and James Kennedy impressed in the back line and Paul Jenkins was solid in the forward line.
The other player to impress Kennedy was rover Cooper Brien.
Advertisement
"That kid has got an amount of talent still not tapped into, I think he;s just going to have a stand out year this year," the coach said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.