BATHURST'S Bridge Club swapped cards for sausage sandwiches last weekend, and in doing so raised over $1300 for a popular charity.
Daffodil Cottage received a donation of $1340.00 from the Bathurst Bridge Club after its volunteers manned the Bunnings sausage sizzle at Bunnings.
Three teams of Bridge Club members operated the Bunning's barbecue on Saturday morning in cold conditions to generous Bathurst patrons.
The teams were kept busy cooking from 9am until 3 o'clock in the afternoon. All of the profits as well as a sizeable total of donations were presented to Daffodil Cottage by president Dick Ellis.
Mr Ellis said Daffodil Cottage was appreciative of the donation.
"Although it was cold and windy, Bridge Club volunteers were happy to support Daffodil Cottage because of the wonderful service it provides to the Bathurst community.
"Bathurst people responded generously by also giving donations after buying our sandwiches. We hope to do it again as our members enjoyed supporting such a worthy service."
Mr Ellis also expressed his appreciation to Bunnings for providing the facilities to make it all possible.
Club member, Bill Kierath said it was the second time this year the club had run the Bunning's BBQ, all in the name of charity.
"The first one we donated the money to the flood appeal," he said.
Mr Kierath said Daffodil Cottage was chosen as the recipient this time because of the important role it has within the Bathurst community.
He said the group hope to hold a third fundraising BBQ later this year.
Both Mr Ellis and Mr Kierath encouraged anyone interested in learning to play bridge to contact the club by telephone on 6331 8477, via its website bridgeclubbathurst@bigpond.com, or by visiting the clubhouse in lower Mitre Street during playing sessions.
