Bridge volunteers put down cards for the BBQ

Updated June 12 2022 - 4:46am, first published 1:30am
Nurse Manger of Daffodil Cottage, Mooreen Macleay accepts a cheque for $1340.00 from the vice-president of the Bathurst Bridge Club, Alan Sims.

BATHURST'S Bridge Club swapped cards for sausage sandwiches last weekend, and in doing so raised over $1300 for a popular charity.

