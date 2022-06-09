First-year civil engineering students at Charles Sturt University [CSU] were given an incredible opportunity to showcase their design skills and network with future employers as part of the annual EngFest event.
Held each year, EngFest sees students show major works, often connected by a central theme, which will be submitted into the annual Engineers Without Borders [EWB] Challenge, which prompts students across Australia and New Zealand to come up with engineering solutions to community-borne concerns.
This year has seen CSU students come up with water and environmental engineering solutions for the Cairns-Port Douglas region using issues identified by the Dawul Wuru Aboriginal Corporation.
One of the designs saw CSU students Stephen Ricketts, Mark Tyson and Alex Price come up with a coastal tyre protection barrier to combat erosion alongside river banks within the region.
"We've based our design around Thomatis Creek, a prime agricultural and industrial area along the Barron River, where erosion is affecting productivity," Mr Ricketts said.
"So we've designed this blanket of tyres on the bottom of the river bed to act as the first line of defence from erosion, and have stacked layers of tyres at a 45-degree angle to form a wall, which will be held together by mechanically-compacted soil so the natural environment can grow around it."
Mr Tyson said the EngFest exposure helps students get an idea of how to pitch designs to stakeholders looking for engineering solutions.
"We get to reiterate key elements of our design when people ask tough questions, and I feel I learn more about the purpose of engineering through community interaction," he said.
Mr Price said he enjoys the hands-on nature of the civil engineering course at CSU.
"The four years of placement later into the degree is what most of us are looking forward to, as it gets us properly accustomed to the industry," he said.
"Four or five years sitting in front of a computer at university doesn't quite compare to working on projects that could have real-world outcomes."
CSU engineering course director and engineer in residence Shara Cameron said EngFest gives students an opportunity to demonstrate their projects for the wider community.
"Civil engineering is all about designing ideal outcomes for communities, whether it be roads, bridges or water management solutions," Ms Cameron said.
"It's critical for engineers to have sound communication skills, and EngFest gives first-year students that initial exposure of pitching designs to stakeholders."
Ms Cameron said the strong focus on water engineering solutions at this year's EngFest is particularly apt considering recent flooding events across the country.
"We need to improve flooding protection in so many areas, and the key to making this happen is encouraging more school leavers to consider a career in engineering," she said.
"Australia has a huge engineering shortage, and regional Australia even more so, so we'd love to attract more students to study with us."

