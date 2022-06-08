A long weekend always adds that extra incentive for working adults to treat themselves, and Bathurst Tours is offering a chance for locals and visitors to start the weekend in style.
Bathurst Tours will launch its inaugural Bathurst Winery and Distillery Tour this Saturday for participants to sample the finest beverages and food the region has to offer.
Advertisement
The seven-hour tour will depart from the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre at 10am on Saturday, making pit stops at Winburndale Vineyard and Winery, Renzaglia Wines and Bathurst Grange Distillery, as well as The O'Connell Avenue Cafe for lunch.
Bathurst Tours manager Domino Houlbrook-Cove said the tour will be an opportunity to see more of the region and support local producers.
"We're trying to get more tours happening locally again post-COVID to provide not only a memorable tourist experience, but support for local vignerons and food producers," Ms Houlbrook-Cove said.
"I've hosted a number of private tours in recent weeks, and many participants have expressed interest in seeing winery tours start up again."
Ms Houlbrook-Cove, who took on the management of Bathurst Tours late last year, said the tours will be occurring on the second Saturday of each month to bring further attention to local attractions.
"The choice of date was ideal for local vignerons, who are often having to work around busy schedules, including production and market appearances," she said.
"October will be the only month where this won't run on the second Saturday. It'll run on the third Saturday to ensure it doesn't clash with the Bathurst 1000."
The tours are open to a maximum of 15 people.
Ms Houlbrook-Cove said Bathurst Tours also runs private offerings for people after a more personalised experience.
"Whether it's a public or a private tour, there's ample opportunity to make the day your own," she said.
"We've found private tours have really started to pick up again with people becoming more confident with travel, and they're especially beneficial for older visitors who may be still conscious about social distancing.
"But with that said, everyone wears a mask on board, we constantly sanitise our vehicle and all our drivers are fully vaccinated."
Bathurst Tours also offer three-hour Discover Bathurst tours on Friday mornings, as well as cultural tours, tours to Mayfield Garden and Orange winery tours.
The Bathurst Winery and Distillery Tour costs $189 per adult, including tasting fees and lunch. Bookings close on Thursday.
Advertisement
For more information, visit bathursttours.com.au or the Bathurst Tours Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.