Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst Tours to launch monthly tours of the region's wineries and distilleries

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 8 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Tours' Domino Houlbrook-Cove with the bus that'll be used for this weekend's Bathurst Winery and Distillery Tour. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

A long weekend always adds that extra incentive for working adults to treat themselves, and Bathurst Tours is offering a chance for locals and visitors to start the weekend in style.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.