SOME of the leading representative teams from across regional NSW are set to battle it out for glory when Proctor Park hosts two age groups of the Country Cup this weekend.
Bathurst will be hosting the under 12s girls and under 14s boys tournaments on Saturday and Sunday, with a total of six teams in the former (including a Bathurst team) and five teams in the latter.
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said he's excited to see some of the best players from across regional NSW perform at Proctor Park this weekend.
"Bathurst District Football is excited to welcome some of the best representative teams from regional NSW to Proctor Park this weekend," he said.
The Bathurst under 12s girls team that will be competing on home soil this time and they're fresh off winning the Western Youth League (WYL) last month.
Coached by Ian Fry, the under 12s girls secured the WYL crown on goal difference, after finishing level on points with Orange.
Bathurst's under 14s girls team will also be in action this weekend, but they are headed to the Cookbundoon Sporting Complex in Goulburn for the two-day event.
Coached by Kaitlyn Crook, the under 14s girls just missed out on winning their age group at the WYL, finishing in second behind a dominant Dubbo team that scored a staggering 35 goals in just eight games.
Scott said hosting the Country Cup is a massive honour for the local soccer association.
"Hosting this tournament on the weekend is an exciting opportunity for Bathurst District Football," he said.
"We have some of the best football facilities in Western NSW and we'll get to see some of the brightest talents from across regional NSW competing here."
The under 12s girls competition will feature Bathurst, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven, Southern Tablelands, Griffith and Orange, while the under 14s boys competition, the likes of Shoalhaven, Far South Coast, Dubbo, Orange and Eurobodalla are all expected to compete.
Play will get under at 9am on Saturday, with the last games kicking-off at 4.15pm.
Sunday's games will also get underway from 9am, with the finals to be hosted in the afternoon. The under 14s boys final will be held at 3pm on field one, while the under 12s girls will get underway on the same ground at 4.15pm.
