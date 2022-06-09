Western Advocate

Farewell to Bathurst's biggest Elvis fan, Gerard Barnes

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:48am, first published June 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Gerard Barnes with some of his Elvis memorabilia in 2012. Photo: PHILL MURRAY

BATHURST'S biggest Elvis fan, Gerard Barnes, had an important date marked in for later this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.