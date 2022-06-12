Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst's Bill Blaikie honoured to receive OAM for service to the performing arts

MW
By Matt Watson
June 12 2022 - 6:00pm
RECOGNISED: Bill Blaikie says theatre is "an ephemeral art and it's collaborative".

ASK Bill Blaikie, Bathurst's newest Order of Australia recipient, to nominate some moments that stand out from his many years of involvement in theatre and education and he smiles as he recounts them.

Local News

