Boom, bust and branch line hopes for Burraga | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 12 2022 - 7:00am
HOME, SWEET HOME: The early Burraga township.

THIS week's image is of Burraga. This is the final part of a three-part series concerning Mr Rutter's Fast Coaches that travelled to Burraga from Bathurst three days a week.

Gerhard A. Stockfeld, general superintendent of Lloyd's Copper Co, Limited in Burraga, continues his letter to the newspaper: "The rest of the road is good in wet weather, and not more dusty in dry weather than the usual run of macadamised roads."

