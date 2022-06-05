Western Advocate

Horse man Rutter liked to hoof it to a race meeting | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
LOOKING SMART: A well-dressed crowd at a race meeting held at Burraga around 1908.

OUR photo this week concerns Mr W.P. Rutter's Fast Coaches that operated between Burraga and Bathurst around federation and later. This is part two of his story. Our image shows a race meeting held at Burraga around 1908. Mr Rutter, who can be seen in the centre, has "W. Rutter Bathurst" on his leather bag. There are two others who are obviously involved in betting on the day: Elwyn Atkins and E. Morgan, Cash Fielder, both of Bathurst.

Mr Rutter, who had an interest in and knowledge of all types of horses, was a member of the Bathurst Horse Race Club. The club held a race meeting in Bathurst in March 1905 on its new course and there was a good attendance of 1200 to 1500. The racing was exceptionally good, there being some exciting finishes.

