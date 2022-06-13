LESS than two months after approving plans for five units, another 12 are set to get the green light for a neighbouring Peel Street site.
A development application (DA) for 12 residential units, to be built on three allotments at 225A, 225B and 225C Peel Street, is set to be determined at the June 15 Bathurst Regional Council meeting.
If approved, there would be nine single-storey units and three two-storey units constructed on the site, in addition to a common outdoor dining area and driveways to accommodate vehicle movements.
The subject site is within the Bathurst heritage conservation area and shares its north eastern boundary with 221 Peel Street, a property that council approved five residential units for less than two months ago at its April 20 meeting.
As with those plans, council staff have recommended the DA be approved, stating in a report that the proposal is consistent with the Local Environmental Plan and the Development Control Plan.
If councillors choose to adopt that recommendation, it would undoubtedly further anger residents who have already expressed concern about overdevelopment in the heritage conservation area.
Five submissions were received during the notification period in August, 2021.
"The proposed development is totally inappropriate for the area, there are no units in Peel Street, why change the culture of the area when most of the houses are self-owned heritage properties," A.J. Dibley wrote in his submission.
Fellow resident Michael McCormick's submission said the proposal "does not appear to have any compatibility with the heritage area that surrounds it".
Mr McCormick had also written a submission to council objecting to the units recently approved for 221 Peel Street.
In that submission, he stressed his concerns about overdevelopment when combined with the proposal for the adjoining property.
"There are currently 35 homes in the Peel, Piper, Lambert block but these two proposals would increase the number of homes by over 50 per cent," he said.
"The increased stress on infrastructure such as stormwater, sewerage, road, and traffic routes would be concerning for any suburban block let alone a block in a heritage area dominated by heritage/older style homes.
"[It] would seem paramount that these two proposals be considered together in view of the high impact occurring on the one vicinity."
He also spoke at the public forum prior to those units being approved, but his arguments fell on deaf ears.
In addition to the suitability of the 12-unit proposal for the heritage conservation area, those who made submissions had a long list of concerns about the impact the units would have on their properties and lives.
They included increased volume of stormwater, overshadowing, impact on privacy, density, lack of green space and traffic concerns.
The report from council staff notes that the applicant lodged amended plans as part of the assessment process to address issues raised in the public submissions and by council.
People will have a final opportunity to try to sway councillors, with a public forum scheduled ahead of general business at the upcoming council meeting.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
