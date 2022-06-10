RE: Next Step In Plans for Medical Centre (June 1).
Existing planning controls are going to change to allow a development of a four-storey high car park and a six-storey high integrated medical centre to proceed.
Advertisement
For the benefit of people unaware, the current permissible height for Bathurst's central business district is 12 metres, but amendments will be made to allow what I believe is an inappropriate development of 29 metres high in the heart of Bathurst's Heritage Conservation Area (BHCA).
There have been many poor decisions made in the past to allow other inappropriate buildings in the BHCA, such as the Post Office, but this one really takes the cake.
READ ALSO:
I've heard Cr Ian North say in Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) meetings a number of times that as councillors, they are privvy to sensitive, highly confidential information.
So when I consider Cr North's words in relation to current steps being taken by BRC, which appears to support this unattractive development in an inappropriate site, I'm left to question what's next in the pipeline for our oldest inland European settlement?
I'm also reminded of the words of retired councillor (and previous mayor of Bathurst) Monica Morse, who stated: "We say we care about our heritage, but we obviously don't. We ... have absolutely no regard for heritage in the conservation area." (Western Advocate, December 1, 2018.)
Sadly, I believe BRC and its Planning and Environment Department don't value our unique heritage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.