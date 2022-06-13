THE race to the top of the Bathurst District Football men's premier league leading goal scorer chart is currently a catch me if you can scenario, with Abercrombie FC's Mitch Curran racing out to a significant lead.
Heading into the long weekend break the Abercrombie striker had notched up 16 goals for the competition-leading side, putting him well clear of nearest chasers Angus Hadwen (CSU FC) and Josh Brown (Eglinton FC) who have seven to their name.
Abercrombie lead the competition at this stage with 21, with CSU in hot pursuit on 19 and Collegians close by on 17.
The AFC men recently picked up crucial 1-0 and 3-1 wins over Collegians and CSU respectively to maintain their place at the top of the table.
Curran was quick to thank his team for his sizeable haul of goals so far this season.
"It's been a pretty great season so far. I've just been getting some great service from the middle. It's been start to the season for me up front," he said.
"I never imagined us going this well this early. I think the key for us so far has been how well we've been moving the ball around the back line, which has made other teams do a lot more running than we have been doing.
"It's good that there's not one game I can think of as a standout for us. It's just been nice and consistent so far.
"It's been great to see an even comp this year and the quality is spread right throughout it and anyone can beat anyone on their day."
The women's battle for leading goal scorer is a much tighter fight at this stage.
The lead, at 10 goals, is currently shared between Mudgee's Jess Salomoni and Panorama's Jasmine Christie-Johnson.
It will come as no surprise to anyone to see the former Western NSW FC duo being two of the toughest players to stop in front of goal in 2022.
Eglinton's Naomi Chapman and Panorama's Teegan Ward are the next closest with five goals each.
The second grade leaders are currently Lithgow Workmen's Hannah Whyte (13) and Tristan Gale (7) while third grade leaders are Gulgong's Lachlan Hill (11) and City Red Tops' Carol Proffers (11).
The leaderboard for the men's and women's best and fairest players is very congested at the top.
In men's premier league Lithgow Workmen's Brad Luka has proven to be one of the competition's most valuable players with 13 points to his name, with Brown and CSU's Callum Weafer each just a single point behind him.
Ward, on 13 points, has a three point advantage over Salomoni in the women's point score, with CSU's Arielle Madew, Eglinton's Poorsha McPhillamy and Mudgee's Anna Coombs all close behind on nine points.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
