Western Advocate
Naked man busted growing cannabis

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
June 13 2022 - 2:30am
A Dubbo man whose wardrobe cannabis crop was discovered after he was found naked in his front yard says he's "deeply embarrassed".

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

