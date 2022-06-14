Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst council could still waive fees for 2022 RYDA program

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 14 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rotary Youth Driver Awareness Program (RYDA) was held at the Mount Panorama pit complex. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

BATHURST Regional Council could be about to backflip on its decision not to provide any financial support to the organisers of the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.