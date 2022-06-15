Your ultimate guide to the 2022 Astley Cup

ONE of the region's most iconic sporting competitions is back on Thursday, for the opening round of the Astley Cup.
Unless you're unfamiliar with the Astley Cup, it's a multi-sport school competition featuring three senior high schools: Bathurst High Campus, Orange High School and Dubbo Senior College.
Advertisement
The three teams will battle it out across athletics, tennis, girls soccer, boys soccer, netball, basketball, hockey and rugby league, with the leading school being crowned champions.
Dubbo won last year's competition, but only after one day of play couldn't be completed between Orange and Bathurst.
READ MORE:
Bathurst last won the Astley Cup back in 2019, the last of three consecutive titles, while there was no competition played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools accrue points over the course of their sports, with each sport having 100 points, with a grand total of 800 points on offer across all eight events.
In athletics, there is a certain amount of points awarded based on results, with a total of 100 points on offer, however, in other sports such as rugby league and soccer, points are rewarded on a ratio.
For example, a 3-1 result in soccer or a 18-6 result in rugby league would both result in a 70-30 point split.
The 99th edition of the Astley Cup will get underway on Thursday, June 16, as Bathurst High travels to Orange.
On the first day, there'll be tennis (9.15am), athletics (11am), girls soccer (12.45pm) and boys soccer (2.15pm).
Play will continue on Friday, June 17, with basketball (9.30am), netball (10.45am), rugby league (12.15pm) and hockey (2pm).
The debating Muley Cup competition will take place at 9.30am on the Thursday.
Orange and Dubbo will battle it out on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24, before Bathurst welcomes reigning champions Dubbo to town on Wednesday, June 29 and Friday, June 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.